Byron death still a mystery, say police

UPDATE, 4.10pm: POLICE have now identified the man who was found dead and pulled from the water at The Pass at Byron Bay this morning.

But it is still not known what happened to the man and police are still appealing for help from the public.

UPDATE 2.45pm: ACTING Inspector Jackie Lilley said police were still working to identify the man who was found deceased at The Pass this morning.

She also said investigations were continuing into the circumstances leading to his death.

"We will use the forensic services skills and experience to be able to identify him," she said.

"We are hoping at this time maybe through a fingerprint process.

"If we can't identify that person through that means then we will seek the assistance of the community and possibly give some details in relation to his clothing and description."

Acting Insp Lilley said it was too early for police to speculate as to whether the man's death was suspicious.

"We don't have any information to indicate what has actually happened but we are asking for any information from the community," she said.

"If anyone has information, if they can call Byron Bay Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and that will greatly assist our investigation.

"We have got a couple of feather leads we can take in relation to trying to identify the person and to find out what happened."

UPDATE, 10.30am: NSW Police Media said emergency services were called to The Pass at Byron Bay at 8.30am after reports of concern for welfare.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was retrieved from the water.

Emergency services at The Pass. Christian Morrow

Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances around the man's death.

The man has yet to be identified.

A man's body was found very close to this area of beach at The Pass. Christian Morrow

ORIGINAL STORY: POLICE are on scene at Cape Byron this morning after a body was found floating in the water.

Garry Meredith from Surf Life Saving said lifesavers retrieved the body with the use of a jetski this morning.

He said the body was still in the water near The Pass.

Police are currently at the scene searching the area for further clues.

A crime scene has been set up.