BREAKING: Local health workers get COVID vaccine date

Local health workers will soon be able to access COVID-19 vaccinations through three hospital clinics in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

Local health workers now have a date from when their vaccinations against COVID-19 will begin the local area.

Lismore staff will be the first in line, when their COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 17.

Tweed Hospital’s clinic will open on March 19 and Grafton Base Hospital on March 22.

Initially, the clinics will provide vaccines for health staff, residential aged care residents, and local Ambulance personnel.

﻿“It’s an exciting milestone for our District, as we start to bring our local clinics on-board as part of the NSW Health vaccination program to protect our staff and vulnerable residents from COVID-19,” Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said.



The clinics will use the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which requires people to receive two vaccinations approximately 12 weeks apart.

In the coming weeks, outreach clinics will also begin operating at the Multi-Purpose Sites at Bonalbo, Nimbin, Kyogle and Urbenville.

“It’s extremely exciting to know that almost 12 months to the day after our very first case of COVID-19 in Northern NSW, we are now able to administer a vaccine which will enable our communities to be protected from the most severe effects of the disease,” Mr Jones said.

The first COVID-19 case was recorded in the Northern NSW Local Health District on March 16, 2020, and there have been 68 cases among residents to date.

“I also need to thank our extremely hardworking health staff who have been supporting our community and our health service in every aspect of the pandemic response,” Mr Jones said.

“Standing up the vaccine clinics so quickly is another example of the outstanding commitment of our dedicated staff.”

Members of the public can use the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility checker to determine when their turn to be vaccinated is coming up, which can be found by following this link.



According to Healthy North Coast, as the vaccine rollout continues, a centralised national online appointment booking portal is planned for the near future. It is anticipated that people will be able to make a vaccination appointment through the portal, or simply by phoning their nearest participating clinic.