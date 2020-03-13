BREAKING: Kingaroy Woolies worker tests positive to virus

A SPOKESPERSON from Woolworths has confirmed a Kingaroy employee has tested positive to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We have been notified by the Queensland Department of Health that a team member in our Kingaroy store has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the spokesperson said.

"While the Queensland Department of Health has confirmed the risk of transmission to customers and team members is low, the safety and wellbeing of the community is our highest priority.

"We're contacting our store team members and will provide all appropriate support and guidance to them in line with the advice from the health authorities.

"As a food retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place, and the store had a deep clean overnight.

"As an extra precautionary measure, we will be closing the store at 8pm to carry out an additional detailed clean.

"Customers and team members should be assured they can continue to shop and work at our Kingaroy supermarket with confidence.

"Any customers shopping in our stores over the past week who become unwell in the next two weeks should contact the Department of Health."

Currently there are 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Queensland.

All cases are in southeast Queensland, excluding one individual in Kingaroy and one individual in Rockhampton.

Experts say the virus is more of a danger to older people and those already suffering with auto-immune conditions, but is urging people to take necessary health precaustions wherever possible.

News Corp are currently trying to get in touch with Woolworths' media team for more information on the earlier whereabouts of the employee.

Meanwhile the Murgon Show Committee has announced they will be going ahead with this weekend's event, while the Kingaroy Speedway Committee have made the decision to cancel tomorrow night's event at the Kingaroy Showgrounds.

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS FROM COVID-19:

The World Health Organisation are urging people to follow these recommendations to avoid further spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

1. Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Maintain at least one metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

2. Avoid touching you eyes, nose and mouth because hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses and once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

3. Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene, this means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

4. Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.

5. Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19. Follow advice given by your healthcare provider, your national and local public health authority or your employer on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.