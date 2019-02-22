BREAKING: Heavy highway traffic after three-vehicle crash

STANDSTILL: Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway following a collision between a truck and two vehicles at Tyndale.

EMERGENCY services have responded to a three-vehicle crash at Tyndale this afternoon, with traffic on the Pacific Highway has affected in both directions.

According to LiveTraffic NSW, the collision between a truck and two vehicles happened about 12.06pm on the highway between Sheeys Ln and Byrons Ln, Tyndale.

TYNDALE: Delays in both directions on the Pacific Hwy due to a 3 vehicle crash near Byrons Ln. Exercise caution and allow plenty of time. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) February 22, 2019

Emergency services are currently at the scene, with heavy traffic conditions expected.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution in the area. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic controls are currently in place.

Roads and Maritime Services is also attending a fallen tree which is blocking northbound traffic of the Pacific Highway near McIntyres Ln, Gulmarrad.

MORE TO COME.