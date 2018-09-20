Menu
Login
ROBBERY: A man was robbed at knifepoint in Berserker last night.
ROBBERY: A man was robbed at knifepoint in Berserker last night. Rob Williams
Breaking

Woman robbed at knifepoint in North Rockhampton

Leighton Smith
by
20th Sep 2018 9:40 AM

POLICE are hunting for a bearded mountain bike rider after he robbed a female at knife point in Berserker, North Rockhampton overnight.

Investigating detectives revealed the crime took place just after 1.17am on Musgrave Street.

A 37-year-old woman was walking down the street after withdrawing money from a nearby shopping centre ATM when she was approached by an armed man.

The man allegedly pushed the victim to the ground before threatening her with a knife and stealing a quantity of cash.

The victim sustained grazes to her hands but did not required hospital treatment.

The attacker was described as being a Caucasian male, wearing a dark hooded jumper, riding a mountain bike with a beard.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is urged to contact police.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey will speak with media about the incident this morning.

More to follow

berserker editors picks knifepoint robbery tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    EDITORIAL: More accidentally good leadership

    EDITORIAL: More accidentally good leadership

    News MAKE no bones about it, we are all staring down the barrel of impending geezer-dom even here in Byron Bay.

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    News Jamie-Lee on life after The Bachelor, her relationship with Brooke.

    LETTER: Call to close nude beach due to Queensland sex pests

    LETTER: Call to close nude beach due to Queensland sex pests

    News Call to kill off clothing optional beach.

    Truth about where you grew up

    Truth about where you grew up

    Lifestyle Research has revealed just how big an effect your suburb can have.

    Local Partners