Menu
Login

Emergency vehicles in South Grafton
News

Male driver transported with spinal injuries

Bill North
by
6th Sep 2018 8:00 PM

UPDATE, 10.30PM: The 45-year-old male driver of a ute involved in a single-vehicle collision north of Glenreagh this evening has been transported from the scene by Westpac Rescue Helicopter with spinal and chest injuries.

It is understood another occupant in the vehicle was a 30-year-old male who was treated at the scene.

UPDATE, 9PM: A person remains trapped after a single-vehicle collision on the Orara Way south of Grafton just before 7.40pm this evening.

It is understood the vehicle involved left the road and hit a tree south of the Kungala Rd intersection north of Glenreagh.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has landed at Glenreagh several kilometres from the crash and is on standby.

"There were three occupants in a  vehicle, and one passenger is still trapped by compression and in a stable condition," Grafton Police duty officer Inspector Jo Reid confirmed.

"The SES are working to release the trapped passenger and helicopter standing by to assess."

A passenger was trapped after a vehicle left the Orara Way and hit a tree north of Glenreagh on Thursday, 6th September, 2018.
A passenger was trapped after a vehicle left the Orara Way and hit a tree north of Glenreagh on Thursday, 6th September, 2018. Frank Redward

8PM: Emergency services are heading to an incident on the Orara Way.

At about 7.40pm multiple ambulance, police and SES vehicles with flashing lights and sirens were witnessed travelling  south at a high speed along the Armidale Road in South Grafton.

Grafton Police confirmed units had been dispatched to an incident on the Orara Way.

Multiple emergency service vehicles responded to a single-vehicle crash south of the Kungala Rd intersection on the Orara Way north of Glenreagh on Thursday, 6th September, 2018.
Multiple emergency service vehicles responded to a single-vehicle crash south of the Kungala Rd intersection on the Orara Way north of Glenreagh on Thursday, 6th September, 2018. Frank Redward
glenreagh grafton orara way ses single vehicle crash westpac rescue helicopter service
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    OPINION: Public satisfaction

    OPINION: Public satisfaction

    News BYRON Shire Council needs to make the most of it assets and focus on delivering services to ratepayers.

    Spread the love, not landfill

    Spread the love, not landfill

    News Register now for Second Hand Saturday

    Sculpture is a welcome sight

    Sculpture is a welcome sight

    News Byron Art Panel commissions $55,000 sculpture.

    Wildcat winners

    Wildcat winners

    News Both Wildcats teams make finals

    Local Partners