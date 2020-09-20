Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW ambulance crews have been called to Lennox Head.
NSW ambulance crews have been called to Lennox Head.
News

BREAKING: suspected hang gliding accident at Lennox Head

Aisling Brennan
20th Sep 2020 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.35PM: A HANG GLIDER has reportedly crashed at the Pat Morton Lookout in Lennox Head. 

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been called to the Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head to assist emergency service crews already in attendance.

There have been reports of a hang gliding accident.

More information to come. 

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services have been called to Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed five crews were called to the popular lookout just before midday on Sunday, September 20.

"We have a male who appears to have had a serious wrist injury," he said.

"Two crews are still on scene."

The spokesman couldn't confirm the man's age.
It is understood NSW Police and SES are also attending the scene.

More information to come.

lennox head nsw ambulance pat morton lookout
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with fire at cathedral, armed robbery, assault

        Premium Content Man charged with fire at cathedral, armed robbery, assault

        News AFTER an extraordinary week of alleged offences around the state, the armed man was tasered and apprehended in Lismore. ***WATCH THE VIDEO***

        Husband, child saw injured female player flown to hospital

        Premium Content Husband, child saw injured female player flown to hospital

        News YOUNG woman presented suspected spinal injuries after a tackle.

        Tributes flow for ‘courageous’ Las Balsas captain

        Premium Content Tributes flow for ‘courageous’ Las Balsas captain

        News THE captain who lead the expedition to Ballina has passed away.

        Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Premium Content Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Business An industry leader says many businesses face shutting their doors