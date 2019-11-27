Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OPEN AGAIN: The Cunningham Highway has re-opened this afternoon.
OPEN AGAIN: The Cunningham Highway has re-opened this afternoon.
Breaking

Fire ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

Georgie Hewson
by
27th Nov 2019 3:46 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM

THE Cunningham Highway from Lake Moogerah Road west to South Branch Road is now open.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads announced the re-opening of the road this afternoon after approval from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).  

Motorists are advised there is a reduced speed limit of 50km/h at some locations.

A temporary barrier has been installed to create a buffer between motorists and damaged areas until the permanent slope protection works are completed.

TMR has thanked the community for their understanding and patience during the road's closure  due to safety concerns over bushfires impacting the area.     

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

aratula bushfires cunningham hwy
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paid parking still on the nose with Brunswick heads business

        Paid parking still on the nose with Brunswick heads business

        News SURVEY reveals owners don't feel heard by council when it comes to parking issue.

        Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

        premium_icon Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

        Weather THE Northern Rivers region could be welcoming some much needed rainfall in the...

        New easy to use grower's guide

        premium_icon New easy to use grower's guide

        Rural New look for iconic deciduous fruits orchard guide

        How to get your hands on a Byron Bay cultural relic

        premium_icon How to get your hands on a Byron Bay cultural relic

        News Council hold two sale events for those claiming Lighthouse birds