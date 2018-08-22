Menu
Login
The Bruce Highway is shut in Bloomsbury due to a crash
The Bruce Highway is shut in Bloomsbury due to a crash Wayne Fairbrother
Breaking

BREAKING: Critical injuries in Bruce Highway crash

Madura Mccormack
by
22nd Aug 2018 8:26 AM

UPDATE 8.30am: THE BRUCE Highway between Bloomsbury and Mackay remains closed in both directions after a serious crash between a truck and a car this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed only one person has been taken to hospital from the Bloomsbury crash.

A man in his 50s was transported to Mackay Base Hospital with minor injuries in a stable condition.

Forensic crash investigators are attending the scene. 

INITIAL: A PERSON has suffered critical injuries after a truck and car collision about 11km south of Bloomsbury this morning.

Emergency services are on scene on the Bruce Highway near the intersection with Porters Rd, after a truck and car collided about 7.30am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there are reports a car may be on fire on the side of the road.

The crash is understood to be very serious, with the highway expected to be blocked for hours.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a person is in critical condition and a man in his 50s has suffered minor injuries.

More to come.

bloomsbury crash emergency highway
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Byron's own bachelorette

    Byron's own bachelorette

    News WILL Ashlea find true love with the Honey Badger or will she remain a bachelorette

    Power plays everywhere as Premier drops into Byron

    Power plays everywhere as Premier drops into Byron

    News NSW Premiere acknowledges Byron's special status

    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Whats On Events across the Northern Rivers to help Aussies in need

    New letting policy fight

    New letting policy fight

    News Letting policy fight doesn't let up

    Local Partners