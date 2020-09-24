Menu
The Westpac Rescue is at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist.
News

BREAKING: Chopper called to serious crash

Jessica Lamb
24th Sep 2020 9:46 AM | Updated: 10:20 AM
UPDATE 10AM: A MAN with head injuries has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Byron Bay this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene about 8.45am south along Midgen Flat Rd just before the Broken Head Rd turn off.

It is understood the rider, who was with a group of cyclists, has run over debris and crashed on his bike.

More to come.

 

EARLIER: THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter is at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist in Suffolk Park, Byron Bay.

It is understood a male cyclist has suffered head injuries about 8.45am on Broken Head Rd.

Emergency services are at the scene.

More to come.

breaking byron bay car crash crash cyclist rescue chooper suffolk park
Lismore Northern Star

