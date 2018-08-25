Menu
CAR CRASH: Police and ambulance attended the scene of a crash on the Scenic Highway tonight.
BREAKING: Car crash on the Capricorn Coast Scenic Highway

Leighton Smith
24th Aug 2018 8:00 PM

EMERGENCY services were summoned to the scene of a crash north of Emu Park this evening.

Queensland Police said the single vehicle accident occurred around 7.15pm on the Scenic Highway before the transfer station near the 80km/hr zone.

 

CRASH: A single vehicle accident has occurred north of Emu Park.
They confirmed the car containing two occupants drove off the road and ploughed into an embankment, sustaining minor damage.

Queensland Ambulance said they had two people in their care.

While it was still unclear what the extent of their injuries was, it was believed they weren't serious.

The paramedics intended to transport the patients to Rockhampton hospital as a precaution.

