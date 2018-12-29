Menu
Login
Emergency services are on the scene at a severe traffic accident near Granite Creek.
Emergency services are on the scene at a severe traffic accident near Granite Creek. Kevin Farmer
News

Breaking: Bruce Highway closed by serious accident

Gregory Bray
by
29th Dec 2018 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:40 PM

EMERGENCY services are on their way to a serious traffic accident on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale.

It has been reported that a collision between a truck and a car towing a caravan has occured near the Granite Creek rest area and it is believed that one, or both, of the vehicles have rolled.

Both lanes of the highway have been blocked.

Updates to follow.

 

Update 11.48: Fire crews are isolating a gas leak at the scene.  Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

bruce highway editors picks granite creek traffic accident
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    Rewarded for hard work

    Rewarded for hard work

    News Byron High Dux praises school support

    Local Partners