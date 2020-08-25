Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene where a body was found on Tuesday afternoon.
The scene where a body was found on Tuesday afternoon. Christian Berechree
News

BREAKING: Body found in Fraser Coast lagoon

Jessica Grewal
25th Aug 2020 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been retrieved from a lagoon at Clearwater Crescent, Toogoom.

Investigations into the circumstances have begun and police are guarding the scene.

A spokesman for Queensland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had helped police bring the deceased person to shore on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chronicle understands a member of the public called 000 about 2.10pm. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the body of a male had been found at the location and said it was too early to determine any further details. 

More to come.

If you need to speak to someone, call Lifeline 24 hours on 13 11 14.

editors picks fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What readers really think of border bubble

        Premium Content What readers really think of border bubble

        News Here’s how readers reacted to news about the border bubble and how it has impacted lives. READ THE DISPUTE

        FAIR GO: Government accused of ‘playing favourites’

        Premium Content FAIR GO: Government accused of ‘playing favourites’

        News A NSW Government plan to help businesses affected by border restrictions does not...

        ‘Naive’ purchase lands Byron man with weapon conviction

        Premium Content ‘Naive’ purchase lands Byron man with weapon conviction

        News A MAGISTRATE has stressed there were many products sold online which can result in...

        20,000 people actively looking for jobs in Northern NSW

        Premium Content 20,000 people actively looking for jobs in Northern NSW

        News IT’S a 110 per cent increase from the numbers in December.