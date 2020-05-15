Menu
Police have closed their investigation into a "body" found in bushland outside Bowen.
Cops investigating a potential murder find something kinky

15th May 2020
AFTER numerous police specialists spent the day investigating reports of a body found wrapped in a blanket on a walking trail off the Bruce Highway near Bowen, the investigation has ended with an odd find.

Forensic officers commenced investigations early this morning and have concluded the body was in fact a life-like replica doll of a human.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media have confirmed the doll was a life-size, anatomically correct sex doll.

The crime scene has been disbanded.

Officers will continue investigations into the origins of the doll.

Police appear to be looking through bush land on the eastern side of the Bruce Highway.
