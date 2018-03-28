Menu
Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning.
POLICE investigations have led to two people being arrested over a brutal attack on a Casino service station worker.

Ken Whitton, 61, was threatened by three men as he opened the Liberty service station in Centre St about 7am on Sunday. The attackers were armed with a knife and metal pole.

Police said Mr Whitton was assaulted and slashed with a knife as he tried to defend himself.

Cash was stolen from the service station before the men fled the scene.

Since the incident, Mr Whitton has been recovering at Lismore Base Hospital.

Now the Richmond Police District has made a breakthrough in the case, arresting two men overnight.

The men, aged 20 and 45, were taken to Lismore Police Station.

The 20-year-old was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and cause wounding.

The 45-year-old was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and cause wounding, robbery armed with offensive weapon and an outstanding warrant.

Both men were refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.

