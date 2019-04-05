Menu
Login
Harwood bridge
Harwood bridge Live Traffic NSW
Breaking

Breakdown on highway causing delays

5th Apr 2019 12:31 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM

A BREAKDOWN on the Pacific Highway near the Hardwood Bridge has caused delays for motorists.

According to Live Traffic NSW a broken down semi-trailer on the Harwood bridge has affected traffic travelling in both directions.

It is understood the truck has broken down in southbound lane at the northern end of Harwood Bridge.

A motorist stuck in the traffic said cars were backed up at least one kilometre past Serpentine Creek.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.

delays pacific highway traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Surfing fraternity gathers to thank rescue service

    Surfing fraternity gathers to thank rescue service

    News BYRON Boardriders bid sad farewell to a mate and celebrate the good work of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

    Council meeting all expectations

    Council meeting all expectations

    News Separate planning meetings for Byron council

    Artists exhibit to fight for the bight

    Artists exhibit to fight for the bight

    News Opposition grows to oil drilling in the Bight

    Mixed results for Byron

    Mixed results for Byron

    News Byron Bay Football Club wrap up first round for 2019.