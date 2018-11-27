Menu
A man has been charged after allegedly stealing credit cards and cash.
Crime

Brazen thief steals from homes while victims are inside

27th Nov 2018 8:16 AM

A MAN has been charged after stealing from houses while the victims were inside.

Police allege on the 23rd November a 37-year-old Tabulam broke into a house on Richmond Street, Casino and stole cash and debit cards while the victim was at home. He later tried to use the debit cards at a local service station.

Senior Constable David Henderson said on the November 24 detectives searched the 37-year-old man and located a stolen debit card and 0.4 grams of methylamphetamine in his pants.

The accused said the pants he was wearing were not his, and someone must have left the stolen property and drugs in his pants. Police seized the items and released the man pending further inquiries.

Later that night the 37-year-old allegedly broke into a house on Diary street and stole cash and credit cards while the victim was at home.

On the November 25 detectives arrested the 37-year-old on Wheat Street.

He was found to be in possession of cash and property stolen from both houses.

He was charged with two counts of break, enter and steal, two counts of aggravated break enter and steal, possessing prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in late January. #CasinoNSWcrime

