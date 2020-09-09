A man is alleged to have snuck into Queensland despite police warning the alleged border breacher just an hour earlier he could not enter into the Sunshine State.

Police charged the 26-year-old New South Wales man after he allegedly breached the state border police checkpoint at Goondiwindi on the weekend.

According to police, the man was refused entry into the state at 4.30pm on Sunday September 6, as he wasn't in possession of a valid border declaration pass.

Just over one hour later, at 5.45pm, the brazen man was captured on CCTV driving across the border at Talwood Boonanga Road in South Talwood.

Following investigations by local police and investigators from Task Force Sierra Linnet, the man was yesterday arrested and taken into custody from a Toogoom address.

He was transported to hospital for testing and returned a negative COVID-19 result.

Police charged the man with wilful damage and failing to comply with the COVID-19 Border Direction.

Darling Downs District Officer Superintendent Mark Kelly said the Queensland Police Service was committed to ensuring everyone complied with public health directions.

"Officers in the Darling Downs District will continue to ensure everyone crossing the border is doing so legally and not putting the local community at risk by failing to comply with public health directions," Superintendent Kelly said.

"Providing false information on the Queensland Border Declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4,003 infringement or criminal charges."

The man is due to face court Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Brazen border jumper sneaks into Qld despite police warning