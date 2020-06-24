‘Brazen’: Armed teens’ train station fight

Three teenagers have been arrested after they were captured on CCTV at a Sydney train station allegedly fighting while wielding a machete, hammer and knives.

The boys, one aged 16 and two aged 17, were filmed with at least two other youths at Rooty Hill Railway Station in the city's west just before 5pm on June 12.

Police allege one of them was armed with a machete and "threatened commuters" before he was "confronted" by four others holding knives and a hammer.

The first teen allegedly brandishing a machete. Picture: NSW Police

Almost two minutes of footage released by NSW Police on Wednesday shows the first teen walking up the train station stairs, brandishing the machete as commuters pass beside him.

He is seen waving his arms around and beckoning to a group out of shot.

Four youths then descend the stairs, throwing their arms around and bouncing up and down.

The first teen boards a train before the doors close and the group disappears up the staircase.

The doors of the train eventually closed. Picture: NSW Police

Detective Superintendent Brad Monk said it was alarming to see weapons produced during peak hour when people are "just trying to go about their business".

"While, thankfully, no one was injured in this incident, the community doesn't tolerate this kind of brazen behaviour and neither do we," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Supt Monk, from the Police Transport Command, urged commuters to report acts of violence on the state's public transport network.

"We regularly conduct patrols, but the community really is our eyes and ears - if you see something suspicious, call police immediately," he said.

"We want to be there to prevent these incidents and take the appropriate action before any harm can happen to members of the public."

He beckons to a group further up the stairs. Picture: NSW Police

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in South Wentworthville and a 17-year-old boy in Ryde on Thursday.

The younger boy was charged with two counts of affray and granted strict conditional bail. He is due before a children's court on July 31.

The older boy was charged with the same offences and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was refused bail and is due before a children's court on August 5.

A third boy, aged 17, was arrested in Minchinbury on Friday and charged with affray and intent to commit an indictable offence.

He faced a children's court on Monday and was granted bail. His case returns to court on July 27.

Police said investigations into the incident are continuing and further arrests are expected.

Originally published as 'Brazen': Armed teens' train station fight