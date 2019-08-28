Menu
Login
News

Brawls as Costco opens in China

by Ben Cost
28th Aug 2019 10:33 AM

 

It was an open-and-quickly-shut deal.

China's flagship Costco outlet opened its doors Tuesday morning in suburban Shanghai, only to close them several hours later after the store became swamped with mobs brawling over discounted items, Bloomberg reported.

Clips circulating on Weibo and other Chinese social media show customers crammed in aisles, playing tug of war with raw poultry and elbowing other shoppers out of the way.

"There's no other word to describe it but crazy," marvelled one Weibo poster.

Shoppers queued in checkout lines for over half an hour received messages from Costco - first warning them to avoid the store during peak hours, and then at approximately 2pm to avoid coming altogether, according to news blog Shanghaiist.

The American retail giant chalked up the temporary closure to "heavy traffic and customer flows," according to BNN Bloomberg.

It was unclear if the store would open Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

china costco

Top Stories

    Leihani shines at Juraki competition

    Leihani shines at Juraki competition

    News BOARDRIDERS' grommet gets valuable competition experience at Indigenous invitational.

    Hog-bell comes to Coora-warts Public

    Hog-bell comes to Coora-warts Public

    News HARRY Potter fun comes to Coorabell Public School this Sunday.

    Big roll up for girls own Miniroo soccer carnival

    Big roll up for girls own Miniroo soccer carnival

    News Success of Matildas inspires Northern Rivers girls.

    Ocean Shores' creativity on show

    Ocean Shores' creativity on show

    News Spectacular gala opening night also celebrates town's jubilee