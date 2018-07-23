Four hurt in bridal shop bloody brawl

FOUR people were injured after a brawl in a bridal shop in the UK which 'left blood everywhere'.

The bust up broke up in Birmingham on Saturday and reportedly involved weapons, The Sun reports.

Eyewitnesses described the "carnage" and hearing "screams" after the drama unfolded on the busy high street shortly after 5.30pm inside Seher Boutique.

Four people were injured after a brawl at a bridal shop in Birmingham. Picture: Supplied.

It is understood the owners of the store called for help as the fight broke out.

A police tent has since been erected in front of the store and police confirmed the same four who were injured have also been arrested.

One resident told the Birmingham Mail: "The owners called for help and it was just carnage, people were watching in shock from outside the window.

"There was just blood everywhere inside the shop. That's why they've got a police tent blocking it today."

Witnesses said there were weapons and ‘blood everywhere’. Picture: Supplied.

Another bystander said they had seen a woman with "blood seeping from her head".

They added: "The shutters were pulled down and that's when you could hear lots of screaming and shouting."

Footage from the scene shows a police cordon in place and shocked onlookers watch on.

Police confirmed two men, one aged 24 and the other whose age is yet to be confirmed, and two women, aged 22 and 46, were injured and arrested.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.