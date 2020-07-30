The Spotted Pig has moved to Lismore and opens as a wine bar tonight.

A BRAND new wine bar opens tonight, tucked away in the Back Alley in Lismore.

The venue may be new, but the faces behind the bar are not – popular cafe The Spotted Pig has moved from Lindendale to Lismore.

The move brings a change of focus for the business, morphing from a cafe to a wine bar, with an invitation to “enjoy a glass of our finest and a small plate”.

Spotted Pig co-owners Iohne Simpson and Emily Gray said in May they were hoping to bring something new to Lismore.

“We are venturing into new terrain and opening a small eats and drinks and wine bar, which will be opening in the evenings,” Ms Simspon said.

“We will keep using local produce … it’s lovely to be surrounded by wonderful suppliers and growers and introducing that food into Lismore.”

She said the new space would also support the already incredible creatines in Lismore, with local exhibitions and events.

Located at 25 Eggins Lane in Lismore, the wine bar will be open from 5pm – late, for people over 18. It is open tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday night.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting available space, bookings are preferred, but they say they will try to accommodate walk-ins where possible.

On the takeaway menu you will find: Chicken Chasseur with seasonal vegetables, Red Wine Braised Beef Cheek with seasonal vegetables, Curried Sweet Potato and Red Lentil Soup, Mushroom and Feta Frittata, sushi, giant chocolate chip cookies, amaretti biscuits and oat slice.

The Spotted Pig is fully licensed, so no BYO.

Email eat@thespottedpig.com.au for bookings or call 0266243441.