Jolie, Pitt ‘call temporary truce’ for kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have hit something of a truce in their bitter divorce proceedings. Picture: Getty Images

WARRING Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a temporary custody agreement over their six kids.

According to The Sun, a new report claims the actress has "softened her attitude" and now wants an amicable end to her divorce battle with Pitt.

A source told US entertainment website ETOnline that the couple called off a planned custody hearing after reaching the temporary agreement.

The insider said: "The interim arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after it was recommended by their custody evaluator.

"Angelina is enjoying the last few days of summer before school starts. She is helping the children heal with their father."

Pitt and Jolie are parents to sons Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Knox, 10 and daughters Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and Vivienne, 10.

After splitting in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt and sought custody of their children. However, Pitt countered with a joint custody request.

The battle over the kids recently exploded in public with Jolie claiming Pitt had failed to pay her "meaningful child support since their split."

Pitt hit back, claiming in court documents that he had shelled out more than A$12 million to the actress, 43, over the past two years.

But sources have now reportedly told the Mail Online that Jolie's anger towards her ex "is dissolving".

She now wants to reach "a peaceful truce" with Pitt - but only "if his side are keen".

However, things may not be resolved according to the New York Post which claims that "nothing has changed" between the warring pair.

A source told the website: "Nothing has changed since the judge made an interim custody agreement a few months ago in which he said Angelina must let Brad see the children."

The Sun previously reported how Jolie begged a divorce judge to end her marriage with Pitt.

Her lawyer asked their judge to issue a final divorce decree this year and make her a single woman again.

Their children spent much of the summer with Jolie in London as she filmed Maleficent 2, while Pitt, 54, has been in Los Angeles shooting Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the last few weeks, Jolie and the kids have been back in Los Angeles.

