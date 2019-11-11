Menu
Switch House, the new wing of Tate Modern Art Gallery, designed by architects Herzog and de Meuron.
Boy thrown from Tate Modern doing better: family

11th Nov 2019 8:45 AM

A young boy who was violently thrown from the viewing platform of London's Tate Modern gallery is regaining his health and control over his body, his family say in a statement on Sunday.

The boy, then 6, suffered broken bones in his arms, legs and spine as well as a cerebral haemorrhage on August 5 when he was thrown from the 10th floor by a 17-year-old boy he did not know.

"We can now bring him outside in a wheelchair to [breathe] fresh air," the family said during a holiday in France, adding that the boy could smile and had begun moving his legs again. "And just since today, he manages to make real kisses. It warms our hearts so much..."

More than 140,000 euros ($A225,000) have been collected for the victim and his family on a fundraising website.

The accused teenager has since been been charged with attempted murder.

Hundreds of tourists and families visit the popular central London museum at weekends. The viewing platform, overlooking the river Thames, is a highlight for many visitors.

