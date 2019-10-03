Menu
Boy mauled to death by rottweilers

by New York Post, staff writers
3rd Oct 2019 9:54 AM

A three-year-old boy was mauled to death by his family's rottweilers while in the backyard of his house in the US state of Kentucky on Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The boy, who has been identified as Steven Thornton III, fell out of a window in his home in the Newburg section of Louisville at about 9am and was attacked by the two dogs, a local NBC affiliate news station reported.

Police and medics responded to the house and declared the boy dead at the scene, according to the report.

No charges were expected to be filed against his family members, who were home at the time of the incident, the Courier Journal reported.

 

 

A post-mortem revealed the cause of death was "injuries consistent with dog attack".

The dogs were taken away by animal control authorities in the city, the newspaper reported.

Local journalist Billy Cobin shared a photo on Twitter of police cars outside the home and said neighbours were standing on the street in tears after the tragedy unfolded.

"Obviously, it's a very devastating thing that's happened here. Our prayers go out to the family at this time," Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

In July a dog attack in Melbourne left an 11-year-old boy with serious facial injuries.

The child was badly mauled in the face by a doberman cross in the northwestern Melbourne suburb of Cairnlea.

It happened just days after Melbourne father Leo Biancofiore, 61, was mauled to death by his son's American staffordshire terrier.

Police opened fire at the dog to stop the attack but took several hours to finally capture the animal.

Mr Biancofiore's wife Donata was called a "hero" after she tried to fight off the dog.

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission

death dog attack editors picks rottweilers

