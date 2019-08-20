Boy mauled by ‘crazy’ kangaroo

“The way the male was attacking him is crazy,” Mr Dyer said.

A father was forced to intervene after his five-year-old son was attacked by a nearly two-metre tall kangaroo in his backyard.

Lewis Dyer, 5, was playing with his older brother Jedd, 10, in their backyard in Valla Beach, in northern NSW, when the eastern grey male kangaroo attacked him.

"I heard the attack and then I saw it - a cloud of dust and a kangaroo mauling my kid to death," Lewis' father Brenton Dyer told Nine News.

"I ran as fast as I could and tackled the thing, and it stood up and tried to have a go. I defended myself and tried to get distance between me, my son, and the roo."

Lewis Dyer was left with scars, bruises and punctures all over his face and body after he was mauled by the animal. Picture: Nine News

The boy’s father said he was lucky to be alive.

The little boy was left with scars, bruises and punctures all over his face and body after he was mauled by the animal.

Mr Dyer said a couple of kangaroos targeted the boys and chased them, adding if he hadn't been home, his son would "be in intensive care or dead".

Lewis was lucky to have sustained only minor injuries.

"He was scratched up, and he had a few punctures in his head that got glued up. He was lucky not to lose both of his eyes. It was pretty crazy. He's a tough kid," Mr Dyer said.