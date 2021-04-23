Boy in coma suffering ‘critical’ burns after fire

A young boy and his mother have suffered severe burns after an apartment was engulfed by flames.

A young boy will be placed in an induced coma after suffering burns alongside his mother when their home went up in flames in Sydney's inner east.

Fire and Rescue NSW were called to a fire in the bedroom of a third level apartment on Walker St in Waterloo just after 8.30am.

The boy, who is believed to be aged six or seven, was found in a critical condition while his mother also suffered severe burns.

More than 20 firefighters were called to the scene. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said the boy's injuries were "extensive."

"So far we have transported a young child with extensive, critical burns and his mother who has facial burns and burns to her upper torso," Insp Buchanan said.

"Technically he has full thickness burns which means the skin has burnt off, blistered, black down to the next layer of flesh".

"It's quite critical burns, other than the pain involved with that and the potential fluid loss through those burns we also have a large potential of airway burns … at this moment he will be undergoing a sedation, put in a coma and have a breathing tube put down in hospital.

A dog was rescued from the building. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"His mother, with facial burns, was hysterical other than being in pain, she's also seen some horrific injuries to her child and they were taken to hospital as quickly as we could."

Insp Buchanan said "there were a number of people who had been affected by the fire or smoke."

"Two other children were assessed for smoke inhalation and have also been transported.

"Two adults who entered the building to rescue the people inside are also being assessed and transported for smoke inhalation.

A dog at the scene of the fire was also rescued by emergency services.

More than 20 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

The boy and his mother were rescued from the third level. Picture: Sam Ruttyn