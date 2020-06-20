Boy and Bear scratch Kingscliff gig from national tour

KINGSCLIFF is one of a number of dates scrapped from Sydney band Boy and Bear’s national tour which was slated for November.

The tour, promoting the band’s new album Suck on Light, was set to see the band play nationally later this year after being moved from March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Boy and Bear said COVID-19 had forced their hand in the cancellations.

“COVID-19 and the surrounding uncertainty and restrictions have created significant challenges in relation to our ability to deliver the tour we intended for 2020, even with indications of a return to large gatherings seeming more possible,” the band said.

The Kingscliff show was slated for November 28 as an 18+ event at the Kingscliff Beach Hotel.

Full refunds will be available to fans with tickets to the Kingscliff show, and all other cancelled shows.

The band said they were heartened by the number of fans who had show them support during this time.

“We want to say an extra special thank you to everyone who held on to their tickets this long for shows that now won’t go ahead,” the band said.

“We know money has been tight for many people, so it has been utterly heartwarming to see the amount of people who chose to hang on to their tickets to see us.”

Boy and Bear promised fans that they would endeavour to eventually tour the album again.

“We recognise that to many people, these cancellations will be disappointing, as they are to us, but please know that we will be working hard towards a plan where we can get back out there and do what we love sooner rather than later,” the band said.

The band are no strangers to the Northern Rivers, having performed at Byron Bay during their Limit of Love tour and Lismore during their Harlequin Dream tour.

People with tickets can expect an email detailing the process for a refund or alternatively, they can contact their ticket provider.

See www.boyandbear.com for more details.