Menu
Login
News

Boy, 3, flown to hospital after pool incident at Casino

25th Jul 2018 5:34 AM

A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital after a pool incident late yesterday.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Casino Hospital at 5pm after reports a three-year-old boy was involved in a pool incident.

The details of the incident are unclear at this stage, but the boy was taken to Casino Hospital for urgent treatment.

Upon arrival, the rescue helicopter's clinical team treated the boy.

He was then flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

More to come.

casino lady cilento pool westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Get ready for this testosterone-charged clash of voices

    Get ready for this testosterone-charged clash of voices

    Whats On THE musical vikings from the Blue Mountains are coming to clash against the pride of Mullumgrad: Dustyesky.

    5 things that need to improve at Splendour

    5 things that need to improve at Splendour

    Music And three that were really good this year

    Diary of a grumpy old man at Splendour

    Diary of a grumpy old man at Splendour

    Music A first person account of how someone over 33 survives Splendour

    Flavour bomb: the best food at Splendour in the Grass

    Flavour bomb: the best food at Splendour in the Grass

    News FESTIVAL'S flavours from around the world.

    Local Partners