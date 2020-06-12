Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has urged Queenslanders to stay home from planned protests this weekend after a two-year-old boy was diagnosed with the disease.
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has urged Queenslanders to stay home from planned protests this weekend after a two-year-old boy was diagnosed with the disease.
Breaking

Two-year-old boy is the latest case of COVID-19

by Jesse Kuch
12th Jun 2020 12:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight, with four active cases now across the state.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed a 2-year old boy has contacted coronavirus, but it's believed he had recently been travelling overseas.

There are a total of 1,064 total confirmed cases and 1,051 patients have recovered.

Six Queenslanders with COVID-10 have died.

The Deputy Premier urged people to maintain social distancing ahead of planned protest this weekend.

He said if people wanted to protest, there were other ways to do it.

Mr Miles would not say if he believed people should be fined.

Originally published as Boy, 2, the latest case of COVID-19 in Queensland

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What it’s like to see the world in technicolour

        premium_icon What it’s like to see the world in technicolour

        News LEARN how to paint from world-renowned artist ‘The Colour Queen’ with a genetic mutation which allows her to see up to 100 million times more colours than most of...

        ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        premium_icon ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        News THE “cheeky” and “tirelessly adventurous” author, based on the Far North Coast, has...

        Pandemic causes massive backlog at Tweed court

        premium_icon Pandemic causes massive backlog at Tweed court

        News Those who have a contested hearing could be waiting a long time

        Iggy Azalea drops baby bombshell

        Iggy Azalea drops baby bombshell

        Celebrity Aussie rapper stuns fans who never even knew she was pregnant