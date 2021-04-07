Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the surf on the southern Gold Coast.
A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the surf on the southern Gold Coast.
News

Boy, 16, fights for life after being plucked from wild surf

by Greg Stolz
7th Apr 2021 3:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager is fighting for his life after being pulled from the surf at Coolangatta on the southern Gold Coast.

The boy, 16, was rescued from wild surf near Snapper Rocks about 2.40pm and treated by lifeguards.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was rushed to hospital.

It is believed the teen was playing on rocks with friends when he slipped.

The beach between Snapper Rocks and Point Danger, known as Froggy's, is popular with young thrillseekers during big swells, when waves crash over a sea wall.

NSW paramedics were assisting their Queensland counterparts.

The boy was being rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital for specialist emergency treatment.

Originally published as Boy, 16, fights for life after being plucked from wild surf

drowning surf rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed robbers threaten woman with machete at Byron club

        Premium Content Armed robbers threaten woman with machete at Byron club

        News Three men entered the club and approached the woman behind the bar.

        Sun is out, why it’s flooding in Lismore

        Premium Content Sun is out, why it’s flooding in Lismore

        News The rain has stopped, but floodwaters are still rising in the city.

        Flood warning issued for the Wilson River

        Flood warning issued for the Wilson River

        News A Bureau of Meteorology has issued the warning after heavy rain.

        Man found shot four times in car on side of highway

        Premium Content Man found shot four times in car on side of highway

        News “He is now being assessed by trauma specialists..."