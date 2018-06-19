Menu
Police released an image of the missing boy.
Critical Alert

Boy, 14, missing for two weeks

by Thomas Chamberlin
19th Jun 2018 1:59 PM

POLICE are searching for a boy who has been missing for almost two weeks from Loganlea, south of Brisbane.

The boy, 14, was last seen about 8pm at a property in Kingston on June 6.

"Concerns are held for his welfare due to the amount of time he has been missing," police said in a statement.

"He is described, around 150cms tall, tanned complexion and has a slim build.

"He is believed to be wearing a black Adidas jumper with a white logo, black cargo shorts and a black cap."

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

Anyone with info should call 131 444.
