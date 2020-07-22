Boy, 12, reported missing for second time in a week

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find a Tweed Heads boy after the 12-year-old was reported missing for the second time in a week.

Nathaniel Bower was last seen on Blundell Drive at Tweed Heads South about 12.15pm on Tuesday.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District were alerted and commenced inquiries when he couldn't be located.

There are concerns for Nathaniel's welfare, due to his age and the fact that he requires regular medication.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, with a slim build, light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Nathan was last seen wearing a black 'Nike' hat, a grey 'FILA' jumper, black tracksuit pants with white and red stripes, and light blue 'Everlast' slides.

Last week police were concerned when Nathan went missing after he was last seen getting onto a bus at Tweed Centro Shopping Centre, Tweed Heads at about 6.15pm on Thursday, July 16.

Following inquiries, officers from Tweed Byron Police District located the boy safe and well at Tweed Heads in the early hours of Sunday, July 19.

Anyone who sees Nathaniel is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police: 07 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages