Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland police are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy following an argument between two two groups of youths.
Queensland police are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy following an argument between two two groups of youths.
Crime

12-year-old boy dies during fight with group of youths

by Patrick Billings
29th May 2020 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOY has been killed during a fight in Far North Queensland.

Detectives are investigating the 12-year-old boy's death in Cairns yesterday.

Initial investigations suggest the boy was with three other youths when they became involved in a verbal argument with another group at Shang Park in Mooroobool.

It is believed the 12-year-old boy then became involved in a physical altercation causing him to fall to the ground and become unconscious.

Police and emergency services were called to the park about 6.18pm, after reports of a disturbance between a group of youths.

The boy was taken Cairns Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A crime scene has been established in order for police to determine the cause of death.

The details of this altercation are being investigated.

Originally published as Boy, 12, killed in fight with group of youths

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCU graduate’s incredible coronavirus breakthrough

        premium_icon SCU graduate’s incredible coronavirus breakthrough

        News HE HAS developed real-time software that is already being used to save lives in hospitals overseas.

        The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        premium_icon The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        News Mass testing of well Australians in at-risk jobs is likely

        Teen involved in alleged pistol-wielding pursuit seeks bail

        premium_icon Teen involved in alleged pistol-wielding pursuit seeks bail

        News THE teen seeking bail is one of three young adults in custody over the alleged...

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar