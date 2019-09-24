Bowman eyes fifth Golden Rose with Bivouac

Bivouac will jump from gate six in the Golden Rose.

Bivouac will jump from gate six in the Golden Rose.

BIVOUAC remained the favourite for Saturday's $1 million Golden Rose after Tuesday's barrier draw for the Group 1 sprint at Rosehill Gardens.

The Godolphin colt and Exceedance have for the past month fought out favouritism for the stallion-making race for three-year-olds.

Exceedance beat Bivouac impressively two starts ago but the James Cummings-trained speedster got revenge in the Run To The Rose last start with a strong victory.

Hugh Bowman is expected to make his return from a broken finger to ride Bivouac, the $3 favourite with Ladbrokes, in the big race after spending nearly a fortnight on the sidelines following a fall at trackwork.

Bowman will seek a medical clearance this week and he's looking to win the race for the fifth time.

Josh Parr rides Bivouac to victory in the Run To The Rose. Picture: AAP

Exceedance is the second favourite at $4 and co-trainer Michael Hawkes believes his colt can turn the tables on Bivouac, who will jump from gate six.

"His sectional times tell us that he's on song and it's a good little field," Hawkes said of Exceedance, who drew gate seven in the eight-horse field.

"He did everything well in his work (on Tuesday morning) and 1400m is a different race and it looks like he's looking for that trip.

"He ran some really good sectionals in the Run To The Rose and we're happy with him heading into the race on the weekend."

Richard Litt's Group 1 winner Castelvecchio (barrier three) is a $9.50 chance and the trainer says Chris Waller's Kubrick (barrier one, $9.50) is the biggest threat in the highly competitive field.

GOLDEN ROSE Rosehill, Saturday Jockey 1. CASTELVECCHIO J Parr 2. BIVOUAC -- 3. PRINCE FAWAZ K McEvoy 4. YES YES YES N Rawiller 5. EXCEEDANCE T Berry 6. KUBRICK J McDonald 7. DAWN PASSAGE T Clark 8. YAO DASH A Hyeronimus

Waller said before the Run To The Rose that his runners Yes Yes Yes (barrier two, $4.80) and Kubrick would be two lengths better in the Golden Rose.

Yes Yes Yes spilt Bivouac and Exceedance in that race, which no doubt sent an ominous warning to his rivals, while Kurbrick ran fourth and was running on like the 1400m would be perfect for him.

Meanwhile, Campbell Rawiller, son of champion jockey Nash, rode his first winner at Moe on Tuesday.

He came from last on Girl On A Train to run them down in what was described as a "typical Rawiller ride" by uncle Brad Rawiller.

