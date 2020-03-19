Menu
GREENS A RED ZONE: BOWLS New South Wales has cancelled all bowling activities across the state. Picture: Stephen Harman
Sport

Bowls cancelled across NSW ‘effective immediately’

Jim Brigginshaw
19th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LATE email on Wednesday evening from Bowls NSW head of sport and operations, David Ellis, confirmed all bowling to be cancelled effective immediately.

“It is Bowls NSW direction that all bowling activities be suspended for the immediate future,” he said.

“Whilst government restrictions currently in place determine what can be organised for outside gatherings (500 persons) and inside gatherings (100 persons) clubs who still choose to hold social bowling activities and/or practice/roll ups do so at their own risk.”

Ellis said Bowls NSW does not endorse any club decision to carry on with any bowling activity on their premises.

“Please be alerted that we have been notified of a club who chose to ignore this advice and has had a potential case of COVID-19 on the premises,” he said.

“This is now out of Bowls NSW control as to what happens to those persons at that club who were present at that time and what is to happen with the premises of that club.”

Lismore Northern Star

