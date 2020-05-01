Bowling greens set to reopen for practice roll-ups

BACK ON: Bowling will be able to go back on the greens for practice roll ups from tomorrow. Photo File.

BOWLS clubs may open their greens for practice roll-ups if they can do so safely and with proper protocols.

This advice has been issued by Bowls NSW and Women's Bowls NSW and applies from tomorrow.

Points are listed "to be considered with utmost importance".

Social distance must be adhered to and no more than two persons can roll up on a rink.

There must be a rink space between each rink in use.

No more than 10 persons are permitted on a green at any time.

Strict safety and health protocols must be adhered to.

Persons must not congregate on the premises before or after completion of the roll-up.

The advice by the two associations stresses that clubs do this at their own risk after satisfying their legal and insurance responsibilities.

Allowing roll-ups is seen as the first stage in allowing members to participate in full bowling activity.

Any further easing will be dependent on government and health authorities relaxing restrictions.

The associations urge bowlers to consider the consequences of not following the guidelines and protocols.

They remind them not to attend if showing the slightest sign of any illness.