Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A social media star’s constant boasting about scoring dates with Eugenie Bouchard backfired when it led her into the arms of another man.
A social media star’s constant boasting about scoring dates with Eugenie Bouchard backfired when it led her into the arms of another man.
Dating

Bouchard dating boast backfires badly

by James Matthey
10th Jul 2020 10:50 AM

It doesn't pay to brag about a blossoming relationship with Eugenie Bouchard.

Podcaster Bob Menery learnt that the hard way as the tennis star told him his incessant social media posting about their new connection led her into the arms of another man.

Bouchard agreed to a virtual date with Menery during lockdown in exchange for a donation to charity after he gatecrashed her Instagram Live video in April, and the two of them took things to the next level by finally meeting in person in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for Menery - who has 2.6 million Instagram followers - COVID-19 meant Bouchard enforced a strict social distancing policy.

The pair's video conference date in May was broadcast on Menery's podcast Zappedand they followed suit for their first in-person rendezvous.

Things started on an uncomfortable note when Menery was asked how many women he'd been with since he and Bouchard first connected - confirming the number sat under 10.

"Between one and something," he said. "Definitely single digits. Who do you think I am, Hugh Hefner? No."

Things took an awkward turn when Menery's partner in crime, who was "hosting" their date, asked an unimpressed Bouchard where Wimbledon is, but soon the 2014 finalist at the All England Club was making her new friend squirm.

The former world No. 5 enjoyed telling Menery his constant updates on social media alerted a competitor to her availability.

"I went on a date because of you. I just wanted to let you know that your obscene posting may be backfiring," Bouchard said.

"Someone who only heard of me because you were posting about me asked me on a date and we went on a date.

"I'm not giving you any details, I just wanted to let you know.

"I'm not going to divulge details but I'm just saying he was like, 'I heard about you because of Bob'.

"I was like, 'This is so funny'. Thankyou Bob."

While Menery's promotion has led to "just one (date with someone else) so far", Bouchard encouraged him to "keep posting … I'm hoping more just flood in".

Menery was filthy with the "snake" for stepping in on his turf

 

Bouchard admitted to dating fellow players in her younger days but wouldn't name drop, saying she prefers to keep her love life outside the tennis bubble now because the scene can be a little "incestuous".

It bodes well for Menery the Canadian is looking for love off the court but her friends are standing in the way of his budding romance with the 26-year-old.

"Do you know how many friends texted me being like, 'Oh my God, no, not Bob'," Bouchard said.

"Everyone is like, 'Not Bob'."

 

Originally published as Bouchard dating boast backfires badly

bob menery eugenie bouchard

Just In

    Just In

      Income tax cuts may come early

      Income tax cuts may come early
      • 10th Jul 2020 11:19 AM

      Top Stories

        Liz Ellis wants to know what you think about netball

        premium_icon Liz Ellis wants to know what you think about netball

        News THE former Australian netball captain and Northern Rivers resident will head a review into the impact of COVID-19 on the game.

        Should electoral boundaries be changed?

        premium_icon Should electoral boundaries be changed?

        News PUBLIC submissions into the potential redistribution of electoral district boundary...

        Cops’ advice for grey nomads stranded in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Cops’ advice for grey nomads stranded in Northern NSW

        News A number of travellers are biding their time in our region