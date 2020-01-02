Golf greens still in top condition on Level 4 restrictions

GREEN GREENS: The Mullumbimby golf course greens are in top condition thanks to a water bore installed at the course. Level 4 water restrictions are in force at Mullumbimby.

GREEN GREENS: The Mullumbimby golf course greens are in top condition thanks to a water bore installed at the course. Level 4 water restrictions are in force at Mullumbimby.

THE greens of the Mullumbimby Golf Course are in tip-top condition, but that is because of a water bore installed a few years ago not through the use of the town's water supply.

Byron Shire Council announced on December 23 that Level 4 water restrictions had been introduced for Mullumbimby.

Council's acting general manager, Phil Holloway, said the level of the Lavertys Gap Weir supplying the township was decreasing at a rapid rate and "people need to really work hard to limit their water use."

Michael Williams, from the Mullumbimby Golf Club, said the club installed a bore a few years ago and that supplies the water for the irrigation of the greens on the 18-hole course.

That means the greens are in "great condition", he said.

Level 4 water restrictions ban the use of the town water supply to water sporting fields, including golf greens.

The club isn't allowed to water the fairways, and that potentially will provide golfers with an extra challenge with the lie of their balls.

Mr Williams said the water trap on the 15th hole -- known as the Billabong Hole -- had "next to no water in it."

"I've never seen it this dry," he said.

He said the club had continued to be supported by golfers since the water restrictions came into play, noting "dry weather was conducive to golf.".

For those hiring a cart, the club isn't allowed to wash the vehicles, so Mr Williams said they didn't look as "schmick" as they usually would.

He said the carts were being wiped down, though.

But the aesthetics of the vehicles is a small price to pay for what the council's acting general manager described as "almost unprecedented" water restrictions in Mullumbimby.

"Mullumbimby has a very high rainfall and we would not be moving to level 4 restrictions if it wasn't absolutely necessary," Mr Holloway said.

For residents of Mullumbimbimby connected to town water, the following restrictions now apply:

Showers, toilets, taps, washing machines - essential uses only;

No watering of gardens or lawns including new turf;

Topping up and refilling of existing swimming pools and spas is permitted if required to reduce structural damage between 4pm and 9am using hand-held hose fitted with an on/off nozzle;

No emptying and refilling of pools/spas;

No water play tools, toys and slides

Washing pets and pet pens with bucket permitted between 4pm and 9am. Use of hoses not permitted;

No washing of driveways, paved areas, rooves, walls, windows and paths;

No car/vehicle washing.

Mr Holloway said people worried that Mullumbimby could run out of water could rest assured that council guarantees water supply into the future, even if there is no rain.

He said Mullumbimby has a connection to the Rous County Council supply which is now turned on.

"This supply services half the town and this will ease the pressure on the Lavertys Gap Weir in the short term," he said.

"The good news is that the Lavertys Gap Weir, which is fed by the Wilsons Creek, is a short, sharp catchment meaning that it will fill quickly if there is a good storm, or several storm events."

The remainder of the Byron Shire serviced by Rous County Council remains on Level 1 restrictions.