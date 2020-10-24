BORDERS OPEN: What will happen now when you arrive in Tassie

On Monday, people from low-risk areas are not required to quarantine upon arrival but there will still be a raft of hoops for those looking to enter Tasmania.

According to the Tasmanian Government, people coming from 'low-risk areas' through medium or high-risk areas (stopping only for fuel) to an airport or seaport is permitted without being subject to quarantine requirements that apply to that area.

However, travellers from approved areas (Western Australia, Queensland, Northern Territory, ACT, South Australia and New Zealand) will need to register their plans via the newly established Tas e-Travel system.

According to the Tasmanian Government, the e-Travel process involves providing contact details and answering questions about you have spent time prior to coming to Tasmania.

Approved travellers will receive a Tas e-Travel QR code that can be scanned on arrival in Tasmania.

If travellers do not registered online on arrival in Tasmania, you will need to complete a written form.

e-Travel registrations can be submitted three days before arrival in Tasmania.

You've made it to Tassie … but what now?

When arriving in a Tasmanian air or sea port, you will be offered health screening, which involves answering health symptom questions and having your temperature taken.

Biosecurity officers will also confirm you have not spent time in a medium or high-risk area.

Travellers will be asked to COVID-19 test if they have symptoms or their temperature reading is above the normal range upon arrival and will need to isolate until the result returns (usually within 48 hours).

The government will also text you during your stay in Tasmania to check in about your health.

If you do feel unwell during your stay, you should call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 for a free COVID-19 any time.

Remember the symptoms!

fever (or signs of fever, including chills or night sweats)

runny nose

cough

sore/itchy throat

shortness of breath

loss of taste or smell

Lastly, Changes may occur

The Tasmanian government says the COVID-19 situation can change at any time, and restrictions or other measures to be put back in place at any time.

Travellers are encouraged to keep up-to-date with the COVID-19 situation at all times prior to travel.

jack.evans@news.com.au

Originally published as BORDERS OPEN: What will happen now when you arrive in Tassie