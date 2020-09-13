Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Northern Rivers man is facing several drug-related charges. The court has heard of difficulties the Queensland border bubble had posed. Picture: iStock
A Northern Rivers man is facing several drug-related charges. The court has heard of difficulties the Queensland border bubble had posed. Picture: iStock
Crime

Border bubble makes life difficult for drug supply defendant

Liana Turner
13th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Queensland border closure has made it difficult for a defendant and his lawyer to access information pertinent to his case, a court has heard.

Bruce Faber, 56, from Mullumbimby, was not required to appear when the case against him was mentioned before Mullumbimby Local Court on Thursday.

Defence solicitor Zoe Hunter lodged not guilty pleas on his behalf to two charges each of cannabis possession and supply.

But Ms Hunter told the court there would be discussions between the defence and prosecution.

"We can anticipate that at least one of the supply and one of the possession (charges) will be a plea of guilty," Ms Hunter said.

Ms Hunter said it had been difficult to access certain files that would be relevant to those representations.

"There are issues accessing CCTV," she said.

"The officer-in-charge is now in the bubble and it's presenting significant difficulties."

Under current restrictions, anyone who leaves the "border bubble" within NSW would need to quarantine for two weeks on entering Queensland, without a rare exemption.

That bubble ends at the south of the Tweed Shire.

Police will allege Mr Faber possessed cannabis leaf on May 5 and 8 in Mullumbimby and he's also facing one drug supply charge relating to each occasion.

Magistrate Karen Stafford ordered a brief of evidence to be served upon the defence.

She adjourned the case to November 5.

border bubble coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 restrictions drug allegations mullumbimby local court northern rivers crime queensland border bubble
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police allegedly seize weapons, drugs during arrest at lookout

        Premium Content Police allegedly seize weapons, drugs during arrest at...

        Crime POLICE will allege the man had an outstanding arrest warrant against his name when they spotted him at the scenic location.

        NSW sex offenders free to roam streets

        Premium Content NSW sex offenders free to roam streets

        Crime National sex offenders registry push begins

        Casino meatworks well placed to ride out the pandemic

        Premium Content Casino meatworks well placed to ride out the pandemic

        News Despite pressure in the industry, the Casino meatworks has a diversified product...

        What’s hot in food on the Northern Rivers right now?

        Premium Content What’s hot in food on the Northern Rivers right now?

        News Native foods are now widely accepted by chefs and foodies