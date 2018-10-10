Booyong Bridge officially opened

NEW BRIDGE: Booyong Bridge was officially opened yesterday, the first of five in the Bangalow Bridge Replacement project.

THE first of the Bangalow Bridges Replacement project has been completed after Booyong Bridge was officially opened yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister, Nationals' Leader and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the new bridges would play an important role in the regional economy.

"Around Australia the Liberal and Nationals' Government is investing in regional roads to ensure people can get home sooner and safer, as well as boositing productivity and creating local jobs,” Mr McCormack said.

NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said the replacement of five rural bridges over eight months was a major undertaking and would provide great benefits for residents.

"The Byron community will benefit from improved frieght movements and residents will be able to have large loads of water transported in dry periods, a direct result of our investment that has delivered new bridges that will have load limits of 44 tonnes,” Mrs Pavey said.

Nationals' Senator John Williams said the bridge will provide a boost to local farmers.

"This bridge connects Booyong's agricultural industries to local, state and international markets, including the Booyong meat processing plant, macadamia, beef and dairy farms,” Senator Williams said.

NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said the investment thanks to the Bangalow Bridges Project is helping deliver the infrastructure the region needs.

"Ours is a very special part of the world and I am proud to be part of a Government which is delivering the investment in our bridges and local communities which we deserve,” Mr Franklin said.

Byron Shire Council Mayor Simon Richardson said all the bridges were expected to be open by the end of this year and thanked the community for its patience over this time.

"I know residents and businesses will be beside Council staff and contractors cheering and celebrating on the day all the bridges are completed and opened,” Cr Richardson said.

The $5.17 million project is being jointly funded by the Australian Government and the New South Wales Government.

The four other bridges being replaced are Parkers Bridge, James Bridge, O'Meara's Bridge and Scarrabelottis Bridge.