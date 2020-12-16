Menu
Boost Juice founder Janine Allis.
Boost Juice boss sells glam Noosa pad

by Elizabeth Tilley
16th Dec 2020 2:25 PM

BOOST Juice founder Janine Allis has sold her luxury family holiday home in Noosa's coveted Little Cove for $5.2 million.

In another sign of just how hot the Noosa market is right now, the Melbourne buyers purchased the property prior to auction, sight-unseen - and with cash.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 12 Mitti Street is on the edge of Noosa National Park and embraces natural elements, seen through the spotted gum floors and statement walls of woven coconut fibre and textured linen.

This property at 12 Mitti St, Little Cove, has sold for $5.2m. Image supplied by Tom Offermann Real Estate.
The house makes the most of indoor/outdoor living, with the lounge extending to a covered western deck, while the dining space wraps around the eastern side with a rainforest backdrop.

On the entry level, a living area opens out to a private ­terrace and pool with a rain shower, which is fringed on two sides by exotic Rhaphis palms.

The pool and outdoor entertainment area at 12 Mitti Street. Image supplied by Tom Offermann Real Estate.
In the north wing of the home, the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, a travertine ensuite with double shower and a private deck with rainforest views.

The property is only five minutes to Little Cove Beach and eight minutes via the foreshore boardwalk to Hastings Street's boutiques, bars and beachside restaurants.

The kitchen inside the holiday home in Little Cove.
Records show the Allis family bought the property for $1.6 million in 2009.

Rebekah Offermann, of Tom Offermann Real Estate, marketed the property.

The Shark Tank star, who is based in Melbourne, has secured a neighbouring spot in Little Cove where she plans to build another property.

The leafy view from the back deck. Image supplied by Tom Offermann Real Estate.
Originally published as Boost Juice boss sells glam Qld pad

