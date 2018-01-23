Book your holidays: Splendour dates confirmed

FUN: The crowd goes wild for Dune Rats at the main stage on the second day of Splendour in the Grass 2017.

FUN: The crowd goes wild for Dune Rats at the main stage on the second day of Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

CALL your partner, book the flights, put the house up for a cheeky weekend rental and get ready to get outta here (or in here if you love the music), as Splendour in the Grass has confirmed its 2018 dates.

The winter Byron Bay festival, normally marked by warm weather and tragic fashions, will be held at North Byron Parklands from Friday, July 20 to Sunday July 22.

The 18th annual Splendour in the Grass Music and Arts Festival is expected to announce its line up sometime in April.

While confirming the dates, Splendour organisers have prompted music lovers to "keep our forever home at North Byron Parklands”

"We're calling on you to please support Parklands in its final application to become a permanent home for Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival Byron,” the message reads in social media and via email.

Splendour organisers have asked their fans to go to the helpparklands.com website to have their say in making Parklands stay the forever home of Splendour in the Grass.

The online form requires people submitting their opinion to confirm they have not made any reportable political donations over the past two years.

The submissions will be forwarded to the Department of Planning and Environment ahead of their final decision on the matter.

What bands can we expect?

With the dates now official, it's time to start guessing who will be in this year's line up.

Back in November 2017, speaking to Music Feeds contributor Sally McMullen, English rock band The Wombats' frontman Matthew 'Murph' Murphy confirmed the band are booked for "a very special festival” this year.

When asked whether it was Splendour In The Grass, Murph did not deny it.

"Well, I can't say! But maybe it is, maybe you've made a good guess (laughs),” he said.

"I'm bad at keeping a secret.”

The Wombats released their single Lemon To A Knife Fight in November , and their new album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life will be released next month.

For details visit splendourinthegrass.com/