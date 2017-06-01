Book bargains at Friends fundraiser

FRIENDS: President of Friends of the Library President with librarian Andrea Steinbrener from Byron Library.

BOOK bargains galore will be on offer at the Friends of Libraries Byron Shire annual Byron Book Fair onSaturday and Sunday, June 10-11.

Friends is a volunteer group raising funds to support our shire's libraries and this year there are about 15,000 second-hand books, DVDs, CDs and magazines on sale.

"We are particularly thrilled with the number and variety of children's books we have available,” Friends president Beryl Main said.

"There are books for all ages, from toddlers through preschoolers, primary school readers and young adults.

"We have books by Enid Blyton, Mem Fox, Andy Griffiths, Maurice Sendak, Roald Dahl, JK Rowling and Anthony Horowitz.

"Many of the books on sale are beautifully presented, non-fiction coffee table books in pristine condition, with perfect photos and pictures.

"There are amazing bargains to be had at the Book Fair, with many high-quality books selling for $2 or less.

"We also have many fine collector's items, books that lovers of fine literature will love to sort through.”

The Book Fair is on from 9am-5pm on the Saturday and 10am-1pm on the Sunday at the Byron Surf Club.