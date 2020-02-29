Bombers women take on Roosters

AFL WOMEN CLASH: The Ballina Bombers women’s team will take on n their counterparts from the Brisbane-based Moorooka Roosters at the Cavanbah Centre on Saturday February 29 at 2.30pm.

AUSSIE rules fans will be heading for the coast this weekend as the Ballina Bombers women and the Byron Bay men take on their counterparts from a Brisbane-based club.

Late-comers will be relegated to the outer on Saturday at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay when the Bombers run out onto the ground for their first practice match of the pre-season when they play the Moorooka Rosters at 2.30pm.

Both coaches said they are excited about the match ahead of the new season which will see each team line up against a greater number of clubs in the expanded competition.

While each team is playing in the same division for 2020, they will not go head-to-head as they are in different league areas.

Ballina senior women’s coach Nick Jackson said the game will provide a robust opportunity for his players.

Jackson said when he called for players to indicate their interest in match selection he had 18 women respond in 24 hours.

“This match will be a good opportunity for the senior women to blow out the cobwebs and assess their in-game form,” he said.

“It will be a good eye-opener on what we need to work towards this year in order to be competitive.”

Roosters coach Laura Grayden said her players are expecting a tough but fair game.

Grayden who has nine playing seasons under her belt in Victoria, said she has heard the Bombers play fast footy.

“We heard they are quite quick and on a par with our division one so we expect a good contest,” she said.

“The team has been doing a lot of work on how we move the ball away from congestion across the field and put it into the forward line.”

Grayden said her team comprises a mix of a couple of veterans with a cohort of players with a solid two or three seasons together plus some new recruits.

And she said the result is less important than evidence her players have been paying attention during training.

“As long as I see them trying to implement what I have been trying to teach them I’ll be satisfied,” she said.

At 4.30pm the Byron Magpies then play the Moorooka Roosters.