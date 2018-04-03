Alleged Ipswich bomb maker named in court

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

UPDATE 11AM: A MAN and woman facing multiple charges after yesterday's discovery of an explosive in a shopping centre car park have had the charges heard in court for the first time.

Cvjetin Ivkovic, 37, of Camira and Christine Michelle Scifleet, 31, of Capalaba are each facing multiple charges relating to the incident at Redbank Plaza's western car park early Monday morning.

Mr Ivkovic did not appear in person when his charges were heard in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

He faces multiple charges of manufacturing explosives without authority, in addition to a charge of possessing dangerous goods in a vehicle, along with some unrelated drug and property offences.

No application for bail was made and the matter was adjourned to April 20.

Scifleet also did not appear, and her matter was adjourned until Wednesday this week. There was no application for bail.

She is charged with possessing dangerous goods, possessing tainted property, fraud, forgery, uttering, stealing and receiving tainted property.

EARLIER: A MAN and a woman charged over a bomb scare at an Ipswich shopping centre on Monday are expected to appear in court this morning.

A 31-year-old Capalaba woman and a 37-year-old Camira man were both charged with a number of offences after specialist police were called to Redbank Plaza at about 9am.

The woman is charged with possessing dangerous goods, possessing tainted property, fraud, forgery, uttering, stealing and receiving tainted property.

The man is charged with two counts of manufacture explosive without authority, and one count each of possessing dangerous goods, possessing tainted property, stealing, receiving tainted property, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and offences involving registration certificates.

He is also charged with possess explosives; one count each of possess dangerous drugs above schedule, possess Category H weapon, possess utensil and fail to dispose.

Both are expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are continuing.