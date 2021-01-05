Big change to BOM's severe thunderstorm warning

Severe storms are likely in Lismore and inland today.

Update 4pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a further warning for severe thunderstorms for parts of the Northern Rivers.

The areas affected locally are significantly smaller than the ones included in this morning's warning.

The areas that may be affected are those located between Tenterfield and Lismore, and in coastal areas from Yamba to the south.

Those severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which also may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra and Goulburn.

10c piece (about 2cm) hail reported at Lowanna on the Mid North Coast at 2.20pm.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

* After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:25 pm.



Original story: SEVERE thunderstorms are likely in Lismore and inland areas from the Queensland border and south, including Casino, Kyogle, Tenterfield and Grafton, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

The warning was issued earlier today, with possible damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

Meteorologist Helen Reid said thunderstorms are likely in the far northeast of NSW.

"It is also possible that some of the thunderstorm activity may be severe," she said.

"Keep an eye on warnings from the BOM regarding heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail.

Thunderstorm forecast for January 5, 2021, released by BOM.

The senior meteorologist explained these thunderstorms were the result of a humid tropical environment with a trough over northeast NSW.

"A similar environment will be active again tomorrow Wednesday, with similar concerns regarding thunderstorms, rainfall totals could be higher, with 10-15 mm expected, higher in thunderstorms," the professional said.

"By Thursday, thunderstorm activity should be more a maritime feature rather than over the land.

"Shower activity is expected into next week."

Dr Reid said daytime temperatures will be slightly above average today and tomorrow, with cooler conditions expected from Thursday onwards.

Register now to receive SMS alerts when severe storms may impact you from www.nswincidentalerts.com

For emergency help, call NSW SES on 132 500.