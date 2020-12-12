Menu
Coramba 11th February 2020: An SES Swift Water Rescue Team and SES Cres were kept busy as torrential rains bought flash flooding to the village of Coramba near Coffs Harbour. Photo Frank Redward
BOM issues Flood Watch for local rivers

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
12th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
THE predicted rain expected to lash the region may not have appeared until late on Friday night, but when it came it didn't let up.

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a Flood Watch for nine catchments on North Coast which include the Bellinger, Kalang, Nambucca and Orara Rivers.

That coincides with a Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall issued two days ago for the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers.

The flooding effects from the significant rainfall was not expected to begin until today and high water levels due to spring tides are also forecast over the next few days, which adds to the risk of flooding in lower tidal areas.

Roads around Bellingen were flooded for days in February. Photo: Instagram/oli_photoplay
The BOM Flood Watch alert means people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

At 3am this morning the Bakers Rd weather station in Coffs Harbour had seen 93mm of rain, Crystal Creek on the Bellinger River catchment had 90mm and Spicketts Creek on the Kalang, 130mm.

