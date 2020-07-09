Menu
Body found in unit day after man’s building fall

by Nick Hansen
9th Jul 2020 11:06 AM
A Chinese student has been found dead in her home a day after her boyfriend plunged from their south Sydney apartment block.

The man was found with critical injuries on the footpath of Chisholm St, Wolli Creek at 3.30pm on June 27. He remains in a serious but stable condition in St George Hospital.

It took a number of hours to identify the man, which indicated to police he lived in an apartment above where his body was found.

They believe he fell from the building's fourth-floor common area.

Liqun Pan, 19, was found dead in her Wolli Creek apartment.
Inside his unit, detectives found the body of his 19-year-old girlfriend Liqun Pan, a Chinese national living in Australia on a student visa.

Police are investigating whether Ms Pan's death is a possible case of murder and attempted suicide.

Ms Pan a Chinese national was living in Sydney on a student visa.
Detectives believe anyone who saw or spoke to Ms Pan before she died will hold critical insight into circumstances surrounding her death.

"As inquiries into her death continue, detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen or spoken to Liqun in the days prior to her death," a police statement said.

The boyfriend suffered multiple fractures and head injuries and police are not treating the injuries as suspicious. 

Originally published as Body found in Sydney unit day after man's building fall

